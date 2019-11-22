Widespread rainfall expected in southern districts of Balochistan: PMD

ISLAMABAD: Widespread rainfall is expected in southern districts of Balochistan and scattered rain is expected in districts of north Balochistan on Friday, the met department said in a weather report.

Snowfall also expected over mountains in the province.

A westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in northern parts till Saturday morning.

Widespread rain is expected in districts of Kalat, Khuzdar, Makran, Turbat, Gwadar,Chaghi, Kharan, Kech, Panjgur while at scattered places in districts of Zhob, Sibbi and Quetta.

Chaghi, Dalbandin and the border area of Pakistan and Iran received rainfall on Thursday night.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Quetta, Sibi and Zhob are also expected to receive rainfall with thunderstorm.

Heavy falls accompanied by hail-storm is also expected in some districts of Baluchistan during the period.

Mainly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Scattered rainfall (with snowfall over mountains) is also expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and Islamabad.

Wind-thunderstorm with light rain is also expected at a few places in upper Sindh and southern Punjab.

