Light rainfall, drizzle in parts of Karachi turns weather pleasant

KARACHI: Light rainfall and drizzle in various parts of the metropolis on Monday morning turning the hot and humid weather pleasant, ARY News reported.

Light rainfall and drizzle was reported in areas of North Karachi, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Baloch Colony and North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and other areas.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, there are chances of drizzle, light rain with overcast skies during the day.

The temperature in the morning was recovered at 30 degrees Celsius with humidity level in the air 69 percent. The weather department said the maximum temperature is expected to rise to 37 degrees Celsius during the day.

It said mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

The temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

The maximum temperature recorded in Islamabad and Quetta was 22 degrees centigrade, Lahore 28, Karachi 41, Peshawar 27, Murree 17, Gilgit 14, and Muzaffarabad 19 degree centigrade.

