Light rainfall expected in Karachi today: Met Office

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast light rainfall in Karachi on Thursday, ARY News reported on Friday.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has predicted partly cloudy weather with chances of light rainfall and drizzle in the port-city today.

Weather in Karachi is expected to remain partly cloudy with the maximum temperature ranging up to 36 degrees Celsius.

Various areas of Karachi received moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Rainfall was reported in areas of Malir, Landhi, Korangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Liaquatabad and other areas.

The MET office forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most southern parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, Rain/wind-thundershowers is expected in Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Lahore twenty-six degree centigrade, Karachi 39, Peshawar twenty-eight, Murree nineteen, Gilgit twenty-seven, Quetta eighteen and Muzaffarabad twenty degree centigrade.

According to the Met Office forecast about Occupied Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag Islamabad, Shopian and Baramulla is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of Rain/wind thundershowers.

