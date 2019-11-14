MITHI: At least 14 people, including women and children, have been killed in Tharparkar district in the last 24 hours after being struck by lightning during thundershowers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The injured and dead bodies were shifted to Tharparkar hospital, rescue officials said.

Earlier, at least seven deaths and five injuries were reported in two incidents of a thunderbolt in parts of Tharparkar district.

According to reports, a woman and her daughter have died and five children were injured in an incident of thunder-strike at Mokaryar village taluka during the rainfall.

In another lightning incident, at least two women were killed and four children were injured following the lightning strikes in Sanghar district of Sindh province.

Three injured of the incident were admitted to Umerkot Hospital Sujawal for medical treatment of multiple burn injuries.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) a westerly wave is affecting lower parts of the country.

The met office had predicted rainfall at Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Umarkot, Shikarpur and Jacobabad on Thursday (today).

According to reports, 11 millimeter rainfall recorded at Mithi, 15 mm at Islamkot, 27 mm at Nangarparkar, 14 mm at Dhaheli, 08 mm at Diplo and 03 mm at Chhachhro in Thar region.

Thull and adjoining areas in Jacobabad district received downpour, which inundated low lying areas and disrupted electric supply at various places, local sources said.

