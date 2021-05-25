Lindsay Lohan to return to films with Netflix holiday flick

2000’s screen fixture Lindsay Lohan is all set to make a comeback after signing up for a Netflix holiday movie, confirmed Variety.

Lohan, who had stepped back from her acting career save for some non-essential roles, will play the role of a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” who ends up with amnesia after a skiing accident.

lindsay lohan then “finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas,” says the logline.

The yet-untitled film is set to be directed by Janeen Damian, who is also the co-writer along with Michael Damian, Jess Bonnet, and Ron Oliver. Michael Damian will also serve as the producer with Brad Krevoy, while Amanda Phillips and Eric Jarboe will serve as executive producers.

The production is due to start this November, and so is expected to hit Netflix by Christmas 2022, although no formal timeframe for release has been announced yet.

lindsay lohan, who shot to fame in the late 90s and early 2000s with a spate of hit teen films and romcoms like The Parent Trap, Mean Girls, and Freaky Friday, was just occasionally seen in small roles last decade, including 2013’s The Canyons and in the British TV comedy Sick Note in 2018.

Comments

comments