Director Karachi zoo holds keeper responsible for Lion attack

KARACHI: The initial investigation ordered by Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has held zookeeper responsible for the lion attack at Karachi zoo, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Kannu Piraditta, who is the keeper of lions, tigers at Karachi zoo, was injured after a white lion attacked him from inside the cage on Monday afternoon.

The investigation into the while lion attack has revealed that the zookeeper didn’t provide him with food on a timely manner and also showed carelessness in cleaning the cage of the lion.

Upon inquiry from the zookeeper, he spilled the beans that his wife had dared him to touch the animal and prove his machoness.

On the other hand, the Director Karachi zoo Kanwar Ayub in the video has maintained that the lion attacked Kannu because he gave meat to the lion from the front side of the cage which is against the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

‘Lion attacked zookeeper because he provided meal by going near to him and from the side of the cage as we always give feed to lions, tigers, from back gate of the cage,” explained the director of Karachi zoo.

A video of the incident went viral on Social media showing the zookeeper struggling helplessly against the lion who took more than 40 seconds to loosen its grip on Kannu’s arm.

