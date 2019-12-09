KARACHI: A white lion attacked and seriously injured a keeper at a zoo in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the 50-year-old, Peer Datta, was seriously injured as a lion attacked him during feeding.

In the video, available with ARY News, it can be seen that a white lion in Karachi’s zoo is attacking the zookeeper when he was giving him food.

The incident caused fear among the people present at Karachi zoo, while the keeper was shifted to a nearby hospital, where he is out of danger now.

Earlier in November, a leopard had mauled and killed an elderly man in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s, Battagram region and remains at large.

People remain in fear in the area after the attack, whispers run rampant that the carnivorous mammal may return.

Wildlife department of Pakistan has reportedly been informed about the matter and is determined to catch the leopard before it wreaks more havoc.

