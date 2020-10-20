WATCH: Lion roams streets of Rawalpindi suburb

RAWALPINDI: In a horrifying incident, a lion is seen roaming freely on streets in a suburb village of Rawalpindi during a video captured on Tuesday, causing fear and panic among the residents, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the lion is being seen in different parts of Khanpur, a suburb village in Rawalpindi, and surrounding forests. “It was seen by residents in Tarnawa and other areas in Khanpur,” the report said.



According to the residents, the lion has attacked livestock in the area besides also attacking pet dogs used to guard houses and fields in the area.

They said that other than this, it is also causing financial losses for the residents as most of the farmers in the area were hesitant to go out over fear of being attacked by the lion.

They have demanded of the wildlife authorities to take measures to catch the lion so that residents could move freely.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a similar incident two months back, five lions were let loose near Gulshan-e-Hadeed area of the city after they escaped from a private farmhouse, causing fear among the residents.

According to details, six lions were kept at a farmhouse in a private housing society, Gulshan-e-Muazzam, when five of them escaped and initially attacked the dogs guarding the place.

The big cats soon after escaping entered a nearby seminary, forcing people staying there to rush for help. Fear also prevailed among the residents of the society, who approached Bin Qasim police and wildlife authorities to launch rescue efforts.

The big cats were later caught by the wildlife experts after the hours-long operation.

