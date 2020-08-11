Lions on the loose in Karachi area after escaping from farmhouse

KARACHI: Five lions are on the loose near Gulshan-e-Hadeed area of the city after they escaped from a private farmhouse, causing fear among the residents, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

According to details, six lions were kept at a farmhouse in a private housing society, Gulshan-e-Muazzam, when five of them escaped and initially attacked the dogs guarding the place.

The big cats soon after escaping entered a nearby seminary, forcing people staying there to rush for help. Fear also prevailed among the residents of the society, who approached Bin Qasim police and wildlife authorities to launch rescue efforts.

So far, no loss of human life is reported in the incident.

Provincial Wildlife Conservator Javed Ahmed Mehar reached the area to supervise efforts to catch the escaped lions. “We have sent our experts to the area soon after receiving reports of lions’ escape,” he said while talking to ARY NEWS.

While terming presence of the lions at the farmhouse as an illegal activity he said that there was no law allowing private people to keep wild animals at their place.

“Sindh Assembly has passed a law to regulate the presence of wild animals at private places, however, it is yet to be enacted,” he said while remembering that last year one person was also seen roaming with a lion on a Karachi street.

The big cats were later caught by the wildlife experts after an hours-long operation.

The provincial wildlife conservator said that they have summoned the lions’ owner on Wednesday (tomorrow) to take action against him.

