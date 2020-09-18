Liquor licence case: NAB to present former DG Excise before court today

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to present former director-general Punjab Excise and Taxation general, Muhammad Akram Gondal before an accountability court today (Friday), ARY News reported.

Muhammad Akram Ashraf Gondal was taken into custody on Thursday in liquor licence case.

According to NAB sources, the anti-graft body apprehended Akram Ashraf Gondal on the charges of issuing a liquor license to a private hotel illegally.

The sources said the NAB will soon release details about the detention and charges against Akram Ashraf Gondal soon. It is pertinent to mention here that the former director-general had appeared before the NAB several times but he failed to prove his innocence in the liquor licence case.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Principal Secretary have appeared in the case before NAB earlier.

Earlier on August 12, two government officials had shown their consent to become approver against Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar in liquor licence case.

Former director general Excise and another person, whose name had been kept secret had filed a plea to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to become approver against CM Usman Buzdar, sources had said.

The approvers in their initial statement had stated that they were forced to issue liquor licence to a private hotel from the chief minister house Punjab.

