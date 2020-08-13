Liquor licence: Ex-principal secretary to CM Punjab appears before NAB

LAHORE: Former principal secretary to Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar on Thursday appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a case of issuance of the liquor licence to a hotel in violation of the law.

Dr Raheel Siddiqui showed up before NAB after being summoned. Upon arrival at the NAB office, Dr Raheel refrain from answering queries of journalists and added that he will answer all the questions before NAB.

On Wednesday, two government officials had shown their consent to become approver against CM Punjab Usman Buzdar in liquor licence case.

Former director general Excise and another person, whose name had been kept secret have filed a plea to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to become approver against CM Usman Buzdar, sources had said.

The approvers in their initial statement stated that they were forced to issue liquor licence to a private hotel from the Chief Minister House Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a case pertaining to allegedly receiving Rs50 million in bribe to get a liquor licence issued to a hotel in violation of the law.

