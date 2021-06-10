Countrywide load shedding increases as energy shortfall crosses 6,000MW

LAHORE: The electricity shortage has intensified across the country as the power shortfall has crossed the 6,000MW, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The shortfall has intensified due to the suspension of hydro generation from Tarbela Dam owing to the presence of silt. The suspension of power generation from the Tarbela Dam has caused massive power outages, which also gripped Lahore and other parts of Punjab, said sources.

It was learnt by ARY News that the power generation from Tarbela Dam will take two days.

The demand of Lahore Electric Power Supply Company (LESCO) has reached up to 5,000MW, while the supply is 4,000MW.

The duration of the load shedding has also increased across the country and the masses are facing hard times in this hot season.

On Wednesday, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) took notice of prolonged power outages across the country.

K-Electric and other DISCOs were directed to ensure undisrupted power supply to the consumers.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has also summoned the chief executive officers (CEOs) of KE and other DISCOs on June 11.

