Load shedding continues to irk people in Karachi

KARACHI: Different areas of Karachi facing unscheduled load shedding despite rise of the temperature, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Several areas of the city, including, Gulistan Johar, Saudabad, Khokrapar, Liaquat Market, Malir, Landhi, Korangi, Drigh Road, North Karachi, Saddar and other areas were badly hit by load shedding.

Citizens spent a sleepless night, while the power outage in most areas of Karachi city has also created water shortage.

Domestic affairs and daily life of the citizens have been severely affected by the power outage.

On the other hand, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday had asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to conduct a thorough audit of the complaints lodged against the company for excessive billing.

In a letter to NEPR chairman, Imran Ismail had said that if the over-billing claims proved true, the consumers should be refunded their excessive paid amount instantly.

He said, “On a daily basis, a large section of society is complaining against K-Electric authorities for multiple issues, one out of them is excessive billing.”

