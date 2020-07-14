Sindh governor asks NEPRA to probe into KE ‘over-billing’

KARACHI: Taking notice of public complaints against K-Electric, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to conduct a thorough audit of the complaints lodged against the company for excessive billing, ARY News reported.

In a letter to NEPR chairman, Imran Ismail said that if the over-billing claims proved true, the consumers should be refunded their excessive paid amount instantly.

He said, “On a daily basis, a large section of society is complaining against K-Electric authorities for multiple issues, one out of them is excessive billing.”

The governor said that it became a nightmare for a common person when he received an exaggerated bill from K.E. as there is a general perception that such a situation has no remedy.

“These complaints are not limited with domestic consumers only, commercial and industrial consumers are also facing similar approach from KE and voicing against excessive billing at different forum.”

He asked the NEPRA chairman to take immediate action to resolve the issue in the larger public interest.

Earlier on July 12, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had warned K-Electric of action if it failed to keep its promise of refraining from unannounced load shedding in the city.

“I am receiving reports of load shedding in the city,” he had said while speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Sawal Ye Hai, and had said that 77 per cent of the city areas should remain load-shedding free.

He had warned that in case of continuous violation of its promise to ensure uninterrupted power supply, strict action should be taken against the K-Electric.

