Loadshedding continues in Karachi amid hot weather

KARACHI: The city’s residents continued facing long hours of unannounced and announced load-shedding amid scorching heat and coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

As temperature shot up in the port city, owing to suspension of the sea breeze, K-Electric failed to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity in Karachi, tormenting citizens with prolonged power cuts.

Malir, Shah Faisal, Landhi, Quaidabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Liaqatabad, North Karachi, Surjani, and Orangi Town were among the areas which experienced long hours of loadshedding.

The residents of Quaidabad, Landhi, Korangi, Nazimabad, Lyari were facing 3-12 hours loadshedding amid scorching weather and the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on June 26, the K-Electric (KE) had assured Sindh Governor Imran Ismail of ending load-shedding in the next 48 hours after the power utility was promised additional supply of gas and furnace oil to increase power generation.

On the other hand, a weather official has said that Karachi is undergoing a heatwave that will continue for the next two days.

Chief Meteorologist, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Sardar Sarfaraz has said that maximum temperature in Karachi is likely to go up 40 ºCelsius and above today.

Due to the formation of a low-pressure area over the North Arabian Sea, the winds from the sea to the city have been suspended and the hot weather will be continued for the next two days, Sarfaraz said.

