Four civilians martyred by Indian firing across LoC in two sectors: DG-ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least four civilians were martyred and one injured as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Nikial and Bagsar sectors, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) said on Wednesday.

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a Twitter message that Indian army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations in Nikial and Bagsar sectors along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian troops have targeted civilian population in the border areas and martyred four innocent civilians including a woman in Ratta Jabbar and Lewana Khaiter areas.

One civilian got injured in the latest CFV by the Indian troops, he added.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to the Indian indiscriminate firing along the ceasefire line, said DG-ISPR.

Earlier on Tuesday, in yet another ceasefire violation, a civilian had been injured as Indian army troops initiated unprovoked firing in Bagsar sector along the restive Line of Control (LoC).

According to the military’s media wing, Indian forces had initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Bagsar sector along the LoC targeting civilian population.

Due to indiscriminate fire of Indian troops, an innocent civilian Babar Hussain, resident of Mehtika village had received injuries, said ISPR. Rescue officials had rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Comments

comments