Civilian martyred in unprovoked firing by Indian troops at LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Khanjar and Rakhchakri sectors of Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday, targeting the civilian population.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian troops targetted civilian population in village Tariband and Samahini in Khanjar and Rakhchakri sectors. As a result, a citizen was martyred while three others including two women got injured.

 “Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing and targetted their checkposts,” the military’s media wing said.

This year, India has committed 2660 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 20 shahadats and serious injuries to 203 innocent civilians.

Yesterday, Foreign Office had summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in his statement had said one innocent civilian was seriously injured in the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Rakhchakri Sector of the LoC.

