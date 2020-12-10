Sindh govt releases local body funds after elected municipal term ends

KARACHI: Shortly after the elected local bodies bid adieu to their mandated terms earlier this year, the provincial government has allocated and released funds worth billions with their handpicked administrator and commissioner overseeing operations, ARY News reported Thursday.

After five-year term of Waseem Akhtar-led local government has been concluded, the local government is being handed, over for the first time, the property tax funds.

The finance department of Sindh government, ruled by Pakistan Peoples Party, has reportedly nodded Accountant General to release funds to local government to the tune of Rs614 million for the year 2020-21.

District Central will receive about Rs90.7 million, while district West to claim over Rs125 million for their yearly expenditure, the report noted.

On the other hand, District South will get Rs151 million budget which is still lower than District East with Rs182.7 million, safely claiming the lion’s share.

District Malir and District Korangi will, however, barely squeeze in their identity in the index with Rs9.9million and Rs49 million respectively.

Furthermore, the district council will be given Rs5.2 million for its kitty. This budget shall take care of salaries and pensions of all local government employees, the finance department said.

