PTI kicks off preparations for local body elections in Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday announced the start of preparations for the upcoming local bodies elections in the province, ARY News reported.

According to details, party district leadership has been directed to prepare lists for eligible candidates that may participate in the local bodies elections.

The ruling party has asked party members to compile a list within a month, the compiled list will include eligible candidates from 36 districts all over Punjab.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the start of its preparations for the local body elections across the country on June 25.

In this regard, the ECP issued a schedule for the delimitation of local government jurisdictions.

According to a notification, the Election Commission of Pakistan has constituted committees for the delimitation of local government jurisdictions in Punjab.

In a notification, the ECP directed provincial election commission to complete the delimitation of constituencies in 36 districts of Punjab in four months.

