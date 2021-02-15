Local court sentences man to death thrice for raping, killing minor daughter

KASUR: A local court in Chunian sentenced a man to death thrice on Monday for choking to death his own minor daughter after he raped her a year ago, ARY News reported.

The additional district and sessions judge Faiz ul Hassan released his verdict today which orders the hanging of the culprit who last year killed his 9-year-old daughter after he took her out in a desolate region and raped her.

The culprit has been punished with three executions and slapped a fine of Rs2.5 million according to the verdict today.

Separately today on the misuse of power and authority, a Karachi police encounter that took place on January 3 in the city’s Site area was declared ‘fake’.

The encounter that was reported on January 3 in the limits of Site A-section police station was declared fake and the deceased youth named Sultan Nazir was found innocent.

The report furnished by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir, Irfan Bahadur will be submitted with the office of Additional IG within two days.

According to the report, Sultan Nazir was on his way to his home via online motorcycle hailing service on January 3, when he was targetted by two police namely, Shabir and Jahangir at a fuel station.

