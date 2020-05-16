QUETTA: Local transmission of coronavirus cases rapidly increasing in Balochistan, provincial health department has said in a report on Saturday.

The ratio of local transmission of novel coronavirus has enhanced upto 93 percent in the province, health department report said.

From overall 2,457 confirmed cases in Balochistan 2301 cases were due to local transmission of the virus, the report said.

Total number of recuperated patients have reached to 383 in the province with 127 patients recovered in last two days, health department said.

It is to be mentioned here that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has reached to 38,799 with 1,518 new infections reported during the last twenty-four hours on Saturday.

As per the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) , overall 14,201 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 14,915 in Sindh, 5,678 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,457 in Balochistan, 518 in Gilgit Baltistan, 866 in Islamabad and 108 cases in Azad Kashmir.

As many as 27,850 patients are under treatment at the various hospitals and quarantine facilities of the country, while a total of 10,880 patients have so far recovered from the virus.

With 31 deaths in last twenty four hours, the death toll stands at 834. So far 3,59,264 tests have been conducted in the country to detect COVID-19 patients.

