Locals of Ghotki and adjoining areas served food, water and other essentials to the stranded passengers, after the deadly train crash, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The horrific train crash has claimed 62 lives so far, while many injured are under treatment at various hospitals.

The accident badly affected railways operations throughout the country. The authorities halted trains at different railway stations for several hours. Rawalpindi-bound Sir Syed Express has been stopped at Pano Aqil Railway Station for the last 24 hours. Khyber Mail and Zakriya Express are stopped at Rani Pur and Ghotki Railway Stations.

Rawalpindi-bound Green Line is also stopped at Khairpur Railway Station.

The passengers at various railway stations have left alone by the Pakistan Railways, while the locals of the adjoining areas came to the rescue the passengers with food, water, and other essential commodities.

The rescue and relief operation has been completed, while the track is being repaired to restore rail traffic, said officials.

The engine driver of Sir Syed Express said the train was running at its normal speed after leaving Reti station and later he suddenly saw the derailed bogies of Millat Express train at the track.

Due to the short distance the train rams into the derailed bogies of Millat Express.

