Lockdown enforced in parts of AJK amid rising COVID-19 cases

MIRPUR: A complete lockdown in parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has come into force for 15 days after rising COVID-19 cases in the region, ARY NEWS reported.

This decision came during a meeting of the AJK cabinet that met on Tuesday with Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in the chair. The meeting was briefed that the coronavirus situation in the valley has worsened as Covid-19 positivity rate has gone up to 19 percent.

Speaking regarding arrangements made to enforce a strict lockdown in the Mirpur district, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Mumtaz said that magistrates and police officials have resumed their responsibilities to implement the directives.

“The lockdown will remain in place from Saturday midnight for 15 days,” he said adding that all entry and exit points into the district would be secured by officials from local administration and police in order to restrict any unnecessary movement.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Saleem while seeking cooperation from the public in tackling the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Mirpur district asked them to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary movement.

Deputy Commissioner of the Bhimber district of the AJK, Qaiser Aurangzeb said that they have also made arrangements for complete implementation of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, traders in Mirpur staged a protest against the decision of the administration. They said that they incurred many losses during the initial lockdown, adding that they cannot afford to close their shops again.

They said that they should be allowed to open their shops and ensure the implementation of all SOPs.

