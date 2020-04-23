Lockdown extended in AJK by four weeks: PM Raja Farooq Haider

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider on Thursday announced to extend coronavirus lockdown in the region for another four weeks, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision to extend lockdown was taken in a high level meeting chaired by the prime minister.

Farooq Haider said that inter and intra-Azad Kashmir transport would remain suspended during the lockdown.

“A strict complete lockdown will be enforced twice in a week on Tuesday and Friday,” he said adding that all sort of gatherings including marriage ceremonies will be barred during the four weeks’ restriction on movement.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider on Tuesday chaired a special cabinet meeting to mull over suggestions pertaining to coronavirus lockdown and Ramazan.

The meeting was attended by ministers, chief secretary, Inspector General of Police (IGP) AJK and other top officials.

The premier said that 51 cases of coronavirus were reported in the region of which 23 have recovered completely while 28 still battle against the infection.

He said that they could decide to ease down the lockdown for a test period while adopting all preventive measures to avoid its outbreak.

Speaking over prayers and other activities during Ramazan, the AJK Prime minister said that they would take a joint decision after consultation with clerics from all school of thoughts.

He said that they could understand the issues faced by daily wagers due to lockdown and urged the masses to help needy people during the holy month.

