President Arif Ali reviews anti-coronavirus measures in AJK

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Tuesday visited Muzaffarabad to review the situation arising out of coronavirus in the region, ARY News reported.

The President was given a detailed briefing about various steps taken by the Azad Kashmir government to fight the COVID-19.

During the visit, he also handed over protective equipment for doctors and health workers to AJK government. Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal also accompanied the President of Pakistan.

Talking to media in Muzaffarabad, President Dr Arif Alvi has called for observing self-discipline in maintaining lockdown and social distancing to fight COVID-19.

People should observe self-discipline even in mosques during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, he added.

He appreciated the people of Azad Kashmir for observing self-discipline and expressed hope that they will follow the government’s guidance in future as well. President Alvi also commended Azad Kashmir government for taking effective and timely measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus pandemic

Regarding situation in IoK, Arif Alvi strongly condemned the use of heavy guns along the Line of Control by India.

