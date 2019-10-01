Lockdown in IoK is increasing anger, misery among Kashmiris: New York Times

NEW YORK: The US outlet New York Times in its latest report has said that lockdown in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) is increasing anger and misery among the Kashmiris, as the military siege enters 58th day on Tuesday.

The Indian atrocities in the held valley are being exposed by the international media like the New York Times has said the flash-point region of Kashmir has been locked down from nearly two months.

Soldiers have ordered people to stay inside their homes or they will be shot, whereas people can’t get to the hospital, they can’t communicate with their loved ones and routine life remains paralyzed in occupied Kashmir, the report said.

Indian officials knew that scrapping Kashmir’s special status would be deeply unpopular. As many as 8 million people remain under a punishing blockade in the occupied valley.

Indian security forces have arrested thousands of people. Most are being held without charges under what is called preventive detention. Almost Kashmir’s entire leadership class — democratically elected representatives, teachers, students, intellectuals, and prominent merchants — is now behind bars.

The arrests and the blockade have left Kashmiris feeling unsettled, demoralized and furious.

The entire occupied territory particularly the Kashmir has been turned into a military garrison from August 5, as Indian troops and police personnel are deployed in every nook and corner.

