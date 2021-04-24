NCOC hints at lockdown in high-risk cities amid worsening COVID situation

ISLAMABAD: National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting headed by Asad Umar on Saturday hinted at lockdown in high-risk cities if COVID-19 situation further worsens, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

The meeting headed by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar reviewed the situation in hospitals, available oxygen supplies, implementation on COVID SOPs as federal and provincial officials briefed regarding the current situation.

The NCOC emphasized that lockdown would be unavoidable if COVID-19 situation worsens in the country but stressed that any decision in this regard would be made after consultation with the stakeholders.

According to the top body reviewing COVID-19 situation in the country, the proposed restrictions in case of lockdown included curbs imposed on markets and malls, unnecessary services, closure of schools and inter-city transport.

“Help could be taken from Pakistan Army, Rangers and, Frontier Corps if needed or asked by the provinces for COVID SOPs enforcement,” the body said.

It was briefed during the meeting that a special PAF plane would bring 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine- Sinopharm- from China today as NCOC gave go-ahead to walk-in vaccination facility to people aged 60-year-old.

During a briefing on healthcare facilities, the NDMA officials said they had added 2811 oxygen beds, 431 ventilators and 1196 oxygen cylinders, 1504 pulse oximeters to the current health infrastructure.

The NCOC lauded the NDMA for strengthening the healthcare system and directed to make further additions.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 157 people died of Covid-19 in a single day, pushing the national tally to 16,999 on Saturday. The last time the country recorded the highest death toll in a single day was on June 20 when 153 people died.

