With 157 Covid-19 fatalities, Pakistan records highest single-day death toll so far

ISLAMABAD: There is no let-up in Covid-19 fatalities as Pakistan recorded the highest number of deaths from the coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic in February last year.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 157 people died of Covid-19 in a single day, pushing the national tally to 16,999. The last time the country recorded the highest death toll in a single day was on June 20 when 153 people died.

Statistics 24 April 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,402

Positive Cases: 5908

Positivity % : 11.27%

Deaths : 157 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 24, 2021

As many as 5,908 new infections surfaced when 52,402 samples were tested. The country’s overall positivity ratio of new cases jumped to 11.27%, according to the NCOC.

The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 790,016 with the addition of 5,908 cases.

Thus far, Punjab has reported 285,542, Sindh 276,670, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 112,140, Islamabad 72,613, Balochistan 21,477, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 16,327 and Gilgit Baltistan 5,247.

A total of 686,488 people have recovered from the disease while the number of active cases stands at 86,529.

