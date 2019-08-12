Lockdown continues in occupied Kashmir on Eid-ul-Azha

SRINAGAR: Indian authorities have barred Kashmiris from offering Eid-ul-Azha prayers and have locked down Srinagar’s main Jama Masjid amid protest fears in occupied Kashmir.

Indian-occupied Kashmir has been in a security lockdown since last Monday, when India´s Hindu-majority government rescinded years of autonomy and gave full control to New Delhi.

The occupation authorities keep internet and telephone links suspended and snapped television, telephone and internet links to prevent demonstrations.

The troops deployed in Srinagar have barricaded the entire city, disallowing vehicular and pedestrian movement, while the same situation prevails in Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Doda, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kishtwar, and other areas.

They plan to keep security tight on Monday to block any big gatherings of people during Eid-ul-Azha, a police official and sources in Srinagar said.

Read more: Genocide of Kashmiris by India unfolding RSS ideology: PM Imran Khan

Some 500 people took part in protests on Sunday. Local leaders have warned the loss of autonomy could lead to unrest in the region, which has witnessed tens of thousands of deaths as Indian atrocities continue.

