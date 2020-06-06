Locust threat looms large for airplanes in Pakistan, Jinnah Int’l sprayed with pesticides

KARACHI: Precautionary measures are being taken to protect airplanes from locust hits as swarms overtake various parts of the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Instecticides and pesticides have been sprayed in airport vicinity of Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport along with its runways.

Open spaces besides the runway have also been sprayed with copious amounts of pest killers.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials said today that locusts can incur tremendous damage to airborne crafts which can turn disastrous.

CAA also noted that due to a large presence of the critters, birds would also show up in huge numbers to feast on the insect which is yet again, another danger for airplanes.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) decided to close runway of Nawabshah airport due to presence of locusts in the area, earlier in the day.

“The runway of the Nawabshah airport will remain close for landing of the flights”, the NOTAM released by the CAA reads.

The decision has been taken to avoid incidents as the number of locusts are present in Nawabshah and its adjoining areas.

