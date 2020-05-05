Locusts’ swarms attack crops in suburban areas of Karachi

KARACHI: Swarms of locusts have landed in Karachi suburbs and once again attacked crops in Kathore and Gadap areas, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The attack of grasshopper has badly damaged crops as the affected farmers urged for immediate action by the authorities to save their crops from being damaged completely.

It was the second attack of locusts in Karachi and the government must help the local farmers in saving their crops, said the farmers.

On April 25, a high-level meeting of the provincial government was informed in a briefing that new swarms of locusts from Iran could enter in Sindh by May 15 this year.

The meeting of the provincial administration was chaired by Chief Secretary of Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah to discuss the locust situation in Sindh.

“Around 60 countries across the world have been affected by the attacks of locusts’ swarms,” the meeting was briefed.

The government established camps at 30 places and constituted 57 teams comprising of 180 people to tackle the threat, the meeting was informed. The officials of the Sindh Agriculture Department and Plant Protection Department also included in these teams.

