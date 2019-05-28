Long term strategy is being evolved for broadening tax net: Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, Syed Shabbar Zaidi has said that the FBR is working on a long term strategy for expanding the tax net in the country, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

In his statement issued from Islamabad, he underlined need for building confidence of business fraternity for jacking up the economic sector of the country.

Zaidi admitted that the tax recovery in the country was not up to the mark. He however said that there was a dire need to improve the tax recovery sector.

The chairman said that a long term strategy is being evolved for broadening of tax network, so that the desired revenue collection could be made in an appropriate manner.

Earlier on May 18, Mr Syed Shabbar Zaidi had vowed long term reforms in tax system.

Talking with industrialists and businessmen at Karachi Chamber of Commerce, chairman FBR had said there was nothing ambiguous in tax amnesty scheme law and neither it will be amended in the finance bill.

He had said that Afghan Transit Trade is not the only path being used for smuggling in Pakistan. Selling smuggled items on shops is also against the principles of Sharia, FBR chairman said.

