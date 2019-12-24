Low gas pressure continues to irk people of Karachi

KARACHI: Winter has become real test for people of Karachi as the low gas pressure has hit several areas of the metropolis, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Despite the long shutdown of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations the homes in several localities of Karachi as well as in other parts of Sindh facing the issue of low pressure causing headache for housewives in cooking.

Moreover, the CNG stations were supposed to reopen today at 8 in the morning but it was revised again due to low pressure.

The commuters are also facing problems due to shortage of the public transport, as the most of the public transport owners have transformed their vehicles on CNG from the petrol and diesel.

Read more: CNG stations in Sindh to resume operations from tonight

On the other hand, All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) has announced to open all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Sindh from Tuesday.

APCNGA will not anymore follow the directions of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and will open all CNG stations in Sindh from Tuesday, reads the statement.

The CNG dealers association said that stations will resume operations from Tuesday at 8:00 pm.

Comments

comments