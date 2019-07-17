Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


LPG distributors to observe strike on Friday

LPG

KARACHI: Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Distributor Action Committee announced to go on strike from Friday in Karachi against the unnecessary crackdown of police officials on LPG distributors, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Ishaq Khan, the LPG distributor action committee member said that police have launched an unnecessary crackdown against distributors from last 10 days.

“The strike of LPG supply will be for an indefinite period against the unnecessary crackdown by the police,” added Ishaq Khan.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of July.

Read More: PFMA announces not to hike flour prices

According to the notification issued by the OGRA, the authority has decreased the locally produced LPG price by Rs 68.47 per cylinder of 11.8 kilogram.

After the revised prices, the cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs 1,330.92, which was available for Rs1,399.39 during the month of June.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Irish nun awarded prestigious medal over lifetime of teaching in Pakistan

Pakistan

AJK PM urges EU to take notice of human rights violation in held Kashmir    

Pakistan

Police resolve mystery of lady polio worker’s murder in Lahore

Pakistan

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Usman Dar calls ICJ’s verdict ‘great victory of…


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close