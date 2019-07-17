PFMA announces not to hike flour prices

LAHORE: Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) on Wednesday announced not to increase flour rates after successful dialogues with the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, ARY News reported.

A delegation of flour mills’ association called on Punjab CM Usman Buzdar to hold talks which went successful.

The owners of flour mills have agreed to retain old rates of flour and continuation of supplies to the country’s markets.

“Prices of roti will not be increased after the decision of retaining old rates of flour,” said PFMA.

Read More: Flour mills withdraw countrywide strike call

The association’s delegation expressed thanks to the Punjab chief minister for listening to their demands and issues.

While talking to the delegation, CM Buzdar said that the government is making all-out effort to provide relief to the nationals. He praised PFMA’s decision for not increasing the flour rates.

He added that the decision will not increase the financial burden on the nationals.

Earlier on Tuesday, the All Pakistan Flour Mills Association (APFMA) had withdrawn countrywide strike call after the elimination of 17 per cent Sales Tax (GST) by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on various products of wheat.

The notification of 17 per cent GST elimination on the wheat brain has been issued by FBR in this regard.

Read More: Prices of Naan, roti to remain unchanged in Rawalpindi

Earlier on June 10, Lahore Flour Mills Association had announced to increase the price of 80-kilogram flour bag by Rs550.

According to details, the mills association increased flour prices after withdrawn of General Sales Tax (GST) exemption on flour bags.

“The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has withdrawn General Sales Tax (GST) exemption on flour bags weighing more than 20 kilograms as a result of which a GST of 17 per cent will now be imposed on the 80kg flour bag,” said a statement by flour mills association.

