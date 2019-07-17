Prices of Naan, roti to remain unchanged in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Nanbais (bakers) of Rawalpindi on Wednesday announced not to increase prices of naan and roti, ARY News reported.

The announcement followed after successful talks of nanbais with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi.

The nanbais in parts of the country increased the prices of naan and roti, following the increase in the price of flour after imposition of 17 percent General Sales Tax by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Earlier on Tuesday, the All Pakistan Flour Mills Association (APFMA) withdrew countrywide strike call after the elimination of 17 percent Sales Tax (GST) by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on various products of wheat.

The notification of 17 percent GST elimination on the wheat grain was issued by FBR in this regard.

Earlier APFMA had announced to observe countrywide strike on July 17 (today) against the imposition of 17 percent sales tax (ST) on various products of wheat.

Earlier on June 10, Lahore Flour Mills Association announced to increase the price of 80-kilogram flour bag by Rs550.

