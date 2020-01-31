Price of LPG domestic cylinder down by Rs111 for February

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday has decreased the price of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs111 per cylinder for the month of February, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the OGRA, an 11-kg domestic cylinder will now be sold at Rs 1,680 after a decrease of Rs111.

It may be recalled that the same cylinder was being sold at Rs1,791 in the month of January.

Read More: OGRA jacks-up LPG price by Rs.20 per cylinder

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday had sent a summary to the federal government for recommending modification in prices of petroleum products.

OGRA recommended reducing the prices of petrol by 6 paisa and 66 paisa in kerosene oil. The authority suggested rising prices of high-speed diesel up to Rs2.47 and Rs1.10 in light diesel.

Earlier in December last year, the federal government had increased the price of petrol by up to Rs2.61 per litre for the month of January 2020, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance.

