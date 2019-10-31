ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday increased the price of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs.20 per cylinder for household consumers.

According to a notification issued by the OGRA for the month of November, a 11-kg domestic cylinder will now be sold at rs 1,495 after an increase of rs 20.

It may be recalled that the same cylinder was being sold at Rs1,475 in the month of October.

Back in the month of July, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had issued around 98 different permits to streamline matters related to LPG sector, including its smooth supply in every nook and corner of the country throughout the year.

According to Radio Pakistan, the regulator had granted nine licences for establishing new oil marketing companies, which would bring investment of around 4.5 billion rupees for construction of oil storage infrastructure over the next three years.

Besides, permission was granted to six companies to initiate marketing of petroleum products after fulfilling their obligation of constructing oil storage infrastructure.

The authority had said new entrants into the marketing arena will increase competition, which will ultimately benefit the consumers.

Similarly, it had granted permissions to the OMCs and other companies for operating their newly constructed oil storages and terminals at different locations including Sahiwal, Habibabad, Mehmoodkot, Machike, Daulatpur, Port Qasim, Shikarpur, Kotlajam and Pattoki.

