Sindh govt to crackdown on decanting LPG cylinders

KARACHI: Singh government on Saturday decided to crackdown on decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders across the province.

According to the details, the Sindh government has written letters to inspector general Sindh police, commissioners and deputy commissioners directing them to take acting against the decanting of LPG cylinders in their respective areas.

Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah said that refilling of LPG from one cylinder to another was crime under Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority ordinance-2001, clause no 29. He said that OGRA authorized provinces to take actions against such illegal activities.

The minister said that manufacturing of LPC cylinders and other LPG related products was also a crime and added that only authorized dealers were allowed to manufacture the cylinders.

Awais Qadir Shah said that LPG’s sale to public transport was also a crime and warned of strict action over violation. He also accused the LPG vendors of overcharging and termed it illegal.

Earlier, Sindh High Court (SHC) had summoned transport secretary Sindh on February 14, in a case pertaining to CNG cylinders in school vans and the public transport.

The court while showing resentment over neglecting preventive measures in the school van, had asked who is issuing fitness certificates to such vehicles?

The government’s counsel informed the honourable court that it was prohibited by the government to use CNG cylinders in school vans and public transport in Sindh.

