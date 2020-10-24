LPG price goes up by Rs10 per kg

KARACHI: The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been increased by Rs10 to Rs130 per kilogram in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, LPG Distributors Association’s Irafan Khokhar attributed the local price hike to $60 per ton rise in the international market.

He maintained that the price of an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder has been increased by Rs 120 while the rate of the commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs 455.

Read More: OGRA increases LPG prices for October

Earlier on September 30, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs3 per kilogram to Rs113 for the month of October.

According to a notification issued by OGRA, the price of an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder had been increased by Rs 34 while the rate of commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs130. The new prices would come into effect from 1st of October.

