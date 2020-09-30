ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs3 per kilogram to Rs113 for the month of October, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by OGRA, the price of an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder has been increased by Rs 34 while the rate of commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs130. The new prices will come into effect from 1st of October.

In October, LPG will be available at Rs113 per kg against Rs110 per kg earlier.

Read More: OGRA increases LPG price

Earlier on August 31, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs1.5 per kilogram to Rs117 for the month of September.

According to a notification issued by OGRA, the price of an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder had been increased by Rs 18 to Rs1,382 while the rate of commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs73.

LPG Distributors Association’s Irfan Khokhar had attributed the price hike in LPG to the surge in international prices.

Comments

comments