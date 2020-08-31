OGRA increases LPG price

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs1.5 per kilogram to Rs117 for the month of September, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by OGRA, the price of an 11-kg domestic cylinder has been increased by Rs 18 to Rs1,382 while the rate of commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs73. The new prices will come into effect from 1st of September.

LPG Distributors Association’s Irfan Khokhar attributed the price hike in LPG to the surge in international prices.

Read More: LPG prices increased by Rs5 per kg

Earlier on August 16, the price of liquefied petroleum gas had been increased by Rs5 per kilogramme from Saturday across the country.

According to LPG Industries chairman the price of LPG had went up due to the closure of Pak-Iran border crossing in Taftan. The price of a domestic cylinder had been increased by Rs60 and commercial cylinder by Rs230, he had added.

