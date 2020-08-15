LPG prices increased by Rs5 per kg

LAHORE: The price of liquefied petroleum gas has been increased by Rs5 per kilogramme from Saturday across the country, ARY News reported.

According to LPG Industries chairman said that the price of LPG went up due to the closure of Pak-Iran border crossing in Taftan. The price of a domestic cylinder has been increased by Rs60 and commercial cylinder by Rs230, he added.

Earlier on June 30, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had notified the new price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) which was increased up to Rs3.96 per kilogram for the month of July.

A notification had been released for the hike in rates which stated that the price of LPG increased by Rs3.96 per kilogram for the month of July, whereas, Rs46.76 per kilogram hiked for LPG cylinder. The new price of LPG would be Rs114 per kilogram.

The price of the 11.8-kilogram domestic cylinder had set up to Rs1,345.07 while the new price of commercial cylinder reached Rs5,175.

