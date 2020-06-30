OGRA notifies hike in LPG price for July

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified the new price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) which was increased up to Rs3.96 per kilogram for the month of July, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A notification has been released for the hike in rates which stated that the price of LPG increased by Rs3.96 per kilogram for the month of July, whereas, Rs46.76 per kilogram hiked for LPG cylinder. The new price of LPG will be Rs114 per kilogram.

The price of the 11.8-kilogram domestic cylinder set up to Rs1,345.07 while the new price of commercial cylinder reached Rs5,175.

Earlier on June 27, the regulatory authority had announced an increased in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the second time in a week.

According to the previous notification, the price of LPG had been increased by Rs5 per kilogram for the month of June which jacked up the rates per kilogram to Rs105.

The price of an 11.8-kilogram cylinder had gone up by Rs50 while the price of a commercial cylinder had been increased by Rs200.

