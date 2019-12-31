Lucky couple gets back large sum of money dropped in trash

A couple was lucky enough to recover a sum of money amounting to thousands of dollars they had accidentally dropped off at a trash.

It all began when a staff member at the Recycle for Bathnes depot in Midsomer Norton in Somerset, England, had been inspecting a discarded box for an electric cable when they made the surprise discovery.

The box, which was inside another box containing a household item, had this cash hidden away inside. When counted it turned out to be around US$20,000.

The police was alerted over the recovery, who tracked down a couple with the help of CCTV footages. When approached, they said that they had been in the Bath area clearing the house of a relative who had recently passed away.

They confirmed they had taken bags to the centre and after going to Radstock Police Station, police determined their account matched the property found.

The couple explained their late relative had a habit of hiding money around the house in what police have described as “unusual places”.

They were later handed over the cash amount.

Read More: CAA returns Rs1.8 million cash to its owner

The police later detailed the entire episode in a Facebook post on its page and thanked the recycle centre staff for returning money to the couple from trash.

” We would like to say a big thank you to the staff at the recycling centre. Without their diligent attitude, integrity and assistance, the family would never have known about the money found, and we would not have been able to return it to them, especially in time for Christmas.”

Comments

comments