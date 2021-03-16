Web Analytics
Lured with job offer, woman gang raped in Mian Channo

MIAN CHANNO: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men after being lured to a house in Mian Channo, Khanewal district by promising her a job, ARY News reported.

According to the rape victim, the accused Waqar along with his two accomplices gang-raped her after calling her to an empty house located in Mohallah Islamabad in Mian Channo.

The girl has demanded of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and other concerned authorities to provide justice to her. Meanwhile, the girl was shifted to a hospital for a medical report.

A police official said they have launched an investigation into the matter with efforts underway to arrest the accused sooner than later.

Earlier, another gang-rape case was reported in Punjab where a mother of three children was sexually abused in Qadirpur Ran, Multan. The gang-rape case was reported in Badhala Sant area in Qadirpur Ran.

The incident is said to be one month old, while rapists are still at large.

