Luxury car gifted to PM Imran Khan by Mahathir arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Malaysian Prime Minister, Mahathir Mohamad gifted a Proton car to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, the X-70 Proton will be handed over in a ceremony, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The car will be received by the Financial Advisor on trade, Razzak Dawood.

The Malaysian Prime Minister had announced the gift for Prime Minister Pakistan, Imran Khan during his visit to Pakistan earlier in August.

Mahathir Mohamad had also announced to set up an assembly plant of the vehicle manufacturer in Pakistan.

PROTON Holdings Berhad is a Malaysian automotive company and automobile corporation active in automobile design, manufacturing, distribution and sales.

Mahathir Bin Mohamad was appointed prime minister of Malaysia in 1981, retired in 2003, and returned to the office in 2018.

Earlier on November 30, Malaysian prime minister’s special envoy and Deputy Foreign Minister Marzuki Bin Haji Yahya called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, inhuman curfew in occupied Kashmir and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

During the meeting, Marzuki extended an official invitation from Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad for the KL Summit, being held in Kuala Lumpur on 18-20 December 2019.

