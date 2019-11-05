KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here called on Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Matters of Mutual interest, bilateral relations, challenges being faced by the Muslim Ummah and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan and Malaysia enjoyed brotherly relationship and stood by each other in difficult times.

The foreign minister hailed Malaysian leadership for brushing aside Indian threats over its stance on Kashmir.

FM Qureshi also conveyed a special message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Mahathir Bin Mohamad.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan and Malaysia had agreed to further bolster cooperation in the areas of Halal Food, Science and Technology, Tourism and Agriculture.

The understanding came during a meeting Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Malaysian Minister for Economic Affairs Mohamed Azmin Ali during a meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi had noted that both the countries could enhance their bilateral trade through free trade agreement.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had invited the Malaysian investors to get benefit from the investment opportunities in diverse sectors of Pakistan.

