Pakistan and Malaysia have agreed to further bolster cooperation in the areas of Halal Food, Science and Technology, Tourism and Agriculture.

The understanding came during a meeting Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Malaysian Minister for Economic Affairs Mohamed Azmin Ali during a meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi noted that both the countries can enhance their bilateral trade through free trade agreement, Radio Pakistan reported.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi invited the Malaysian investors to get benefit from the investment opportunities in diverse sectors of Pakistan.

Talking to the business community during a reception in Kuala Lumpur, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan’s economy is now heading towards stability as a result of difficult decisions taken by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said due to sustainable economic policies the confidence of the foreign investors has been restored in Pakistan and it is the first time in the last three years that the volume of investment has reached 340 million dollars.

