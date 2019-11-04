Pakistan, Malaysia agree to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Malaysia agreed here on Monday to intensify bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including trade, agriculture, industries, IT and education, ARY News reported.

The accord reached during a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Marzuki Yahya.

Speaking on the occasion, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Malaysia. He appreciated Malaysian leadership for their principle stand on Kashmir regardless to Indian threats.

Matters of mutual interest, challenges faced by Muslim Ummah, Islamophobia and other issues were also discussed in the meeting.

Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Marzuki Yahya also hosted a lavish dinner in honour of FM Qureshi who was currently in Kuala Lumpur to attend a summit.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had reached Malaysia on a two-day visit to attend Kuala Lumpur summit.

He was invited to the summit by his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah.

During his visit, the foreign minister will also hold talks with Malaysian leadership, including Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad. He will visit Pakistan High Commission and inaugurate a Community Center established for the facilitation of the Pakistani community.

